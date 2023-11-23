Bret Michaels, Allman Betts Band, other national acts headed to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

Poison frontman Bret Michaels brings his Parti-Gras Holiday Party to the Arcada on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

A lineup of national touring musicians is headed to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles over the next two weeks, including Bret Michaels, Kenny G and Foghat.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels brings his Parti-Gras Holiday Party to the Arcada on Sunday, Nov. 26. According to the Arcada Theatre, the show will include holiday favorites and Poison’s biggest hits, featured on albums that have sold 30 million copies worldwide.

Next up on Monday, Nov. 27 is the Allman Betts Family Revival, which features musicians Devon Allman, son of Allman Brothers founder Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts, plus a variety of special guests. The show will feature both the hits and deep cuts from the Allman Brothers’ catalogue performed in two sets, one will feature Gregg Allman’s songs and the other set will feature songs written by Dickey Betts.

The Tubes, best known for the 1983 hit “She’s a Beauty” will appear on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The band consists of original members frontman Fee Waybill, drummer Prairie Prince, and virtuoso guitarist Roger Steen. The Tubes’ current tour set list includes other hits like “White Punks on Dope”, “Mondo Bondage,” “What Do You Want from Life,” “Out of the Business” and “I Want It All Now.”

1970s rockers Foghat will perform on Saturday, Dec. 2. The band’s 1977 multi-platinum album “Foghat Live” made them a household name with songs like “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City” and more. Fans can expect to hear those classics, in addition to hits “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” “Third Time Lucky,” “Drivin’ Wheel,” “Stone Blue,” “Honey Hush” and many more.

The Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.

Tickets and information for all shows can be found at arcadalive.com.