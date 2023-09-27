The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 26

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Andrew 0: At Tinley Park, Kylee Schurig had seven kills, and the Porters picked up a 25-11, 25-13 SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Payton Malinoski had two kills, Lainey Green had 17 assists and two aces, and Meg Consigny had seven digs for Lockport.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At New Lenox, the Knights battled to a 26-24, 13-25, 25-19 SWSC win.
Alyssa Teske had seven kills, 12 assists, eight digs and two blocks; Penny Smith had five kills, two digs and a block; Kiera King had seven kills, 11 assists and two blocks; and Ella Thompson had three kills and five blocks.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0: At St. Anne, Addison Fair had eight kills, three aces and five digs to lead the Panthers to a 25-17, 25-10 River Valley Conference win.
Eva Henderson had four kills, two blocks, one ace and four digs; Maddie Olsen had three aces, one block, one kill and two assists; and Ava Schultz had two kills, one ace, eight digs and 12 assists.
Coal City 2, Lisle 0: At Lisle, the Coalers picked up a 25-17, 25-13 Illinois Central Eight win.
Aubrey Mellen had nine assists, five digs, two kills and an ace; Kayla Henline had six assists, two digs and a block; and Naomi Rodriguez had an assist, an ace and a dig.
Boys soccer
Minooka 5, Joliet West 2: At Joliet, Diego Escobedo scored a hat trick to lead Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Ethan Koranda scored one and Garrett Lee added a goal and an assist. Carter Lundeen and Joey Maffeo each tallied an assist. Isaac Goddard made seven saves.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Andrew 4: At Andrew, Kamden Williams scored three goals and Dennis Apraku added one, but Lincoln-Way East settled for a tie in SWSC action.
Ronan Treacy tallied two assists, and Mensching and Brian McCracken added an assist apiece for the Griffins.
Girls cross country
Lowpoint-Washburn 23, Seneca 32: At the Seneca 4H Farm/Land Lab, Seneca placed second of the two full teams in the Tri-County Conference Meet, led by Evelyn O’Connor’s first-place run of 20:08.69, more than a full minute head of runner-up Daniella Bumber of Henry-Midland’s 21:09.75.
Natalie Misener (sixth, 22:02.45) and Gracie Steffes (eighth, 22:58.66) also scored top-10 finishes for Seneca, with Dwight’s Maddie Simms (ninth, 23:30.52) also in the top 10.
Boys cross country
Lowpoint-Washburn 31, Henry-Midland 58, Seneca 64, Dwight 71: At the Seneca 4H Farm/Land Lab, the Fighting Irish were third, led by top-12 runs from Logan Pasakarnis (fifth, 20:04.28) and Jaxson Finch (12th, 21:00.45). Lowpoint-Washburn’s Toby Ulrich (1st, 19:31.85) was the boys winner.
Dwight’s Tyler Gubbins (7th, 20:08.38) and Logan Bovelle (11th, 20:44.00) also finished in the top 12.
Girls swimming
Oswego co-op 119, Plainfield co-op 66: At Oswego, the hosts battled to an SWSC victory.