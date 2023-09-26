The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, September 25, 2023

In what has already been a very successful season for the Seneca girls golf team, the Lady Irish set the bar even higher by going low. By defeating Ottawa 180-194, Seneca broke the previous school mark. with its low score total. Piper Stenzel shot a 41 to lead Seneca to a perfect regular season mark of 15-0, Julia Hogan shot 44, Cam Stecken 47 and Addison Stiegler 48 for Seneca.
Boys Soccer
LaSalle-Peru 3, Morris 1: At Peru, Ryker Anderson scored for Morris in the Interstate Eight contest. The loss snapped a four match winning streak for Morris (8-7, 5-2).
Reed-Custer 1, Roch Township 0: At Braidwood, Wyatt Crater scored the lone goal of the night for the Comets on a free-kick to lift R-C (4-9-1) to the nonconference win. Josh Conger helped pace the defense to its first shut out of the season.
Sunday
Joliet Catholic 2, Parker 1 (PK): At Lyons Soccer Complex in a bracket championship match at the 21st BODYARMOR Series on Sunday, the Hilltoppers won their first title at the tournament with a penalty-kick victory. Diego Rios scored JCA’s lone goal in regulation. Aidan Medina was the winning goalie in PKs.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Minooka 0: At Lyons Soccer Complex in a bracket championship match at the 21st BODYARMOR Series on Sunday, Lincoln-Way Central recorded the afternoon shutout for the title.
Thornton Fractional United 2, Plainfield Central 1: At Lyons Soccer Complex in a championship match at the 21st BODYARMOR Series on Sunday, the Wildcats lost a tight match to finish runners-up on their bracket.
Girls Volleyball
Pontiac 2, Reed-Custer 1: At Pontiac, the Comets fell to the Indians in a nonconference contest 25-13, 23-25, 14-25. RC dropped to 10-11-1 overall.
Boys Golf
Interstate Eight Tournament: At DeKalb, Junior Liam Eber shot a 75 to finish second overall at the Interstate Eight Conference tournament. As a team, Morris placed third overall in the team race with a combined score of 348. Ottawa won the team title with a score of 322. Joey Lanahan placed seventh with an 81 for Morris.