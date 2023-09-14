The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Boys Soccer
Morris 2, Kaneland 1: Led by Kalen Carter, Morris knocked off Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference match Wednesday.
It was the first time in 12 seasons that Morris had defeated Kaneland.
Morris improved to 6-5 overall, 3-1 in conference play. The win moves Morris into the top spot in the I-8.
Serena 3, Reed-Custer 0: At Serena, R-C (2-7) dropped its fifth game in its last six in the nonconference defeat.
Bolingbrook 2, East Aurora 0: At Aurora, the Raiders (4-0-2) stayed unbeaten in the Plainfield Classic and unbeaten on the season with the shutout of the Tomcats.
Lincoln-Way East 5, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, senior defender Michael Lee scored as the Griffins won at the Plainfield Classic. Jack Dudzik, Dennis Apraku, Daniel McVeigh and senior captain Caden Udani added goals for LWE (3-6). South dropped to 1-9.
Romeoville 2, Yorkville 1: At Yorkville, senior Manny Casillas and senior Juan Jimenez scored to lead the Spartans in the SPC.
Romeoville (9-3-1, 2-1) won its third straight match.
Marian Catholic 3, Joliet Catholic 2: At Joliet, sophomore Diego Rios scored both goals for JCA (3-9-1, 0-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference).
Girls Volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, St. Charles North 1: At Wheaton, Tamia Maddox had 13 kills to lead the Griffins to a 16-25, 26-24, 25-18 win in pool play at the Wheaton Classic. Alaina Pollard had 10 kills and Maggie Simon 19 assists for LWE (5-5).
Lincoln-Way East 2, Wheaton North 0: At Wheaton, the Griffins improved to 2-0 in pool play and moved into the championship bracket with a 25-18, 25-21 win.
Plainfield North 2, Oswego 0: At Wheaton, the Tigers (9-7) moved on to the Silver Pool bracket at the Wheaton Classic, winning 25-19, 25-16.
IC Catholic 2, Plainfield North 0: At Wheaton, in the opening match of the Wheaton Classic, North fell to the Knights 25-20, 28-26.
Lemont 2, Harlem 0: At Wheaton, Lemont (12-5) moved into the second place Silver Pool with a 25-17, 25-16 win over the Huskies.
Lyons Township 2, Lemont 1: At Wheaton, the state-ranked Lions defeated Lemont 16-25, 25-21, 17-25.
Boys Golf
Plainfield North 158, Oswego 180: At Oswego, Colin Doyle earned medalist honors for the Tigers, shooting a 38. Evan Czarnik carded a 39, Ethan Clark a 40 and Casey Sanborn 41 for North.
Girls Golf
Joliet 185, Plainfield North 187: At Yorkville, Nina Mayfield earned medalist honors, shooting a 43 to lead the way for Joliet. Joliet improved to 7-1 on the season and is in second place in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Jersy Hauert shot a 44 for Joliet and tied with the top performer from Plainfield North, Annie Halvorsen.