The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, August 30

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield East 1: At Lockport, the hosts won the nonconference matchup in three sets, 25-6, 21-25, 25-9.
The Porters were led by Kylee Schurig with eight kills and five aces, Lainey Green with 21 assists and five digs and Hailey Rak with three blocks.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Montini 1: At Montini, the Griffins battled to win in nonconference action.
Top leaders were Annie Simon with five aces, Alaina Pollard had six kills and Maggie Simon had 16 assists.
Morris 2, Andrew 0: At Andrew, the hosts fell in nonconference play.
Girls golf
Lincoln-Way Central Invite: At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way Central finished first with 163 points, Lockport followed closely behind with 165 points and Lincoln-Way East finished fifth with 180 points in a seven-team invite.
Sophia Thorne took second overall with a 37 and Sarah Arsich tied for fourth with a 39 for the Knights. For the Porters, Gianna White shared fourth with a 39, Claire Crosby followed with a 40 and Maeve Heeney tied for seventh with a 41. For the Griffins, Caroline Carr shared ninth place with two others and shot a 42.
Boys golf
Ottawa 141, Morris 167: At Ottawa, Liam Eber shot a 40 but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.