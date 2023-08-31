August 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, August 30

Lockport competes for nonconference win, Lincoln-Way Central wins at home

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Lockport 2, Plainfield East 1: At Lockport, the hosts won the nonconference matchup in three sets, 25-6, 21-25, 25-9.

The Porters were led by Kylee Schurig with eight kills and five aces, Lainey Green with 21 assists and five digs and Hailey Rak with three blocks.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Montini 1: At Montini, the Griffins battled to win in nonconference action.

Top leaders were Annie Simon with five aces, Alaina Pollard had six kills and Maggie Simon had 16 assists.

Morris 2, Andrew 0: At Andrew, the hosts fell in nonconference play.

Girls golf

Lincoln-Way Central Invite: At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way Central finished first with 163 points, Lockport followed closely behind with 165 points and Lincoln-Way East finished fifth with 180 points in a seven-team invite.

Sophia Thorne took second overall with a 37 and Sarah Arsich tied for fourth with a 39 for the Knights. For the Porters, Gianna White shared fourth with a 39, Claire Crosby followed with a 40 and Maeve Heeney tied for seventh with a 41. For the Griffins, Caroline Carr shared ninth place with two others and shot a 42.

Boys golf

Ottawa 141, Morris 167: At Ottawa, Liam Eber shot a 40 but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsGirls GolfGirls VolleyballBoys Golf
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois