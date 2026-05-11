Historical covers for May 11: Eclipse holds viewers in thrall

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 11. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the twilight of World War II to the cosmic wonder of a solar eclipse and the enduring strength of local community ties.

1910: The Joliet Evening Herald

On May 11, 1910, the Joliet Evening Herald balanced civic progress with local drama. The lead story, “Measure City Progress By Rail Business,” highlighted the region’s industrial growth through freight figures. Meanwhile, the paper captured a sense of transition with the appointment of C.G. Pearce to a high-ranking position at Joliet National Bank and reported on the “Saloon Men Hit By State’s Attorney” as a Sunday-closing crusade took hold in the county.

1945: The Dixon Evening Telegraph

Just days after Victory in Europe Day, the May 11, 1945, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph focused on the shifting tides of World War II. The bold headline “Japan’s Homeland Blasted” detailed a massive 2,000-plane raid led by Gen. Doolittle. Even as the global conflict raged on, the paper remained a vital link for home-front news, reporting on the gradual easing of “Manpower Controls” and local weather conditions for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.

1994: The Northwest Herald

The May 11, 1994, Northwest Herald captured a rare celestial event that brought the community together: an annular solar eclipse. Under the headline “Eclipse holds viewers in thrall,” the paper described local students using telescopes and pinhole projectors to witness the “once-in-a-lifetime sight.” On the same day, the paper turned its eyes toward world history, reporting on Nelson Mandela’s inauguration as he promised a better future for South Africa.

2003: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

By 2003, the May 11 edition of the Daily Chronicle was dominated by the raw power of nature. The lead headline, “Storms rip through county,” detailed severe weather and a tornado that caused damage across DeKalb County and claimed a life in Pekin. In contrast to the storm, the paper also celebrated local milestones, featuring a large photo of Northern Illinois University graduates during “Convocation Congratulations” at the Convocation Center.