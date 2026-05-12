Historical covers for May 12: Grandmother earns college diploma nearly 60 years after high school

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 12. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the economic debates of the Roaring Twenties to the global and local events that shaped the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

1928: Morris Daily Herald

On May 12, 1928, the Morris Daily Herald captured a nation on the brink of significant change. The lead headline, “RUSH FINAL VOTE ON TAX CUT,” highlighted a massive $95 million slash being debated in Washington. Locally, the paper kept the community connected with news of a “Parade Opens Flyer’s Welcome” for the Bremen airmen in Chicago, and the somber news that “Mrs. Eliza Glenn Dies in Mazon.”

1976: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The bicentennial year of 1976 saw a heavy focus on the political landscape. The Dixon Evening Telegraph led with “Reagan wins in Nebraska,” tracking the tight primary race between Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford. Closer to home, the paper reported on the “Rural Fire Board” approving a $215,328 budget and a dramatic “Motorcycle crash victim” being airlifted to the hospital, showcasing the paper’s commitment to immediate local impact.

1997: Northwest Herald

By 1997, the focus in McHenry County shifted toward modernization and consumer concerns. The Northwest Herald’s main feature, “Deregulation sparks debate,” examined how changes in the utility market would affect household pocketbooks. The front page also balanced heavy news, such as an evacuation of Rwandan refugees, with local drama in Crystal Lake regarding a “CL gravel pit annexation” that held the key to a local airport battle.

2003: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Rounding out the collection, the May 12, 2003, edition of DeKalb County’s Daily Chronicle celebrated a remarkable human interest story: “Grandmother earns college diploma nearly 60 years after high school,” featuring 74-year-old Marilyn Sjholm. The paper also addressed community safety and recovery, reporting on a “Police search for suspects in carjacking” and how “Central Illinois residents sort through storm rubble” following devastating tornadoes.