A Mother’s Example: Historical covers for May 10

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 10 across the decades. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the triumphant end of global conflict to the everyday stories that define our communities.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On May 10, 1945, the headline “TELLS HOW VETERANS WILL BE RETURNED HOME” dominated the page, reflecting a nation beginning to pivot toward peace following Victory in Europe. The edition detailed the “Point System” for demobilization and local celebrations, including a report on DeKalb being “Obligated” to provide workers for war materials until the final victory over Japan. It captured a moment of immense relief mixed with the practical realities of a world still at war.

1991: Northwest Herald

By May 10, 1991, the news turned toward economic pressures and community environmental efforts. The lead story, “Summer drives gas prices sky high,” noted that prices had reached a staggering $1.18 per gallon in McHenry County. Meanwhile, local education was highlighted through a feature on sixth-graders “wowed by wetlands” at Indian Oaks Park, and the village of Lake in the Hills made headlines by moving to ban bars on its main thoroughfares.

2005: Morris Daily Herald

The May 10, 2005, edition focused heavily on local governance and legislative compromises. The top story, “Funding compromise in works,” detailed a proposed income tax hike aimed at providing property tax relief for Illinois residents. The page also captured the rhythm of agricultural life, reporting that corn planting was “nearly complete” despite a late start due to cold weather, and noted a new “pay-for-play” policy for extracurricular activities in Saratoga Dist. 60C.

2015: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Rounding out the collection, the May 10, 2015, Sunday edition featured a touching Mother’s Day tribute titled “A MOTHER’S EXAMPLE.” The cover story highlighted a daughter caring for her aging mother, illustrating the enduring personal bonds within the Joliet community. Sidebars kept readers informed on local infrastructure, including construction at the Joliet Gateway Station and the busy first week for Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.