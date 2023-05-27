The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, May 26

Boys track and field
IHSA Class 2A State prelims: At Charleston, members from Morris, Joliet Catholic, Providence and Coal City competed at Eastern Illinois University on Friday in the IHSA State Meet.
For Morris, Noah Smith ran a personal best, qualified for finals and took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (40.09 seconds). Broc Grogan finished 15th in long jump (6.15 meters). Kaden Welch took 29th in the 1,600-meter run (4:34.86).
For the Hilltoppers, Adrian Washington qualified to the finals with a fourth-place finish in the long jump (6.54 meters). Washington took 21st in the 100-meter run (11.23 seconds). HJ Grigsby took seventh in long jump (6.45). The 4x200-meter relay of Josh Board, TJ Rzasa, Washington and Grigsby took 15th (1:30.95). The 4x100-meter relay of Board, Rzasa, Washington and Grigsby took 17th (43.61).
For the Celtics, Luke Leverett took 26th in the 100 (11.28 seconds). Matthew Velasquez finished 19th in pole vault (3.50m). Jack Tess took 13th in the 100 (11.07 seconds). The 4x200-meter relay of Joe Baumhardt, Carson Burris, Tess and Leverett took 18th (1:31.03).
For the Coalers, Collin Dames took 31st place in discus (28.32m).
Class 3A State prelims: At Charleston, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Minooka, Lockport, Bolingbrook, Joliet Central and Lemont competed at Eastern Illinois University.
For the Tigers from Joliet West, Billy Bailey Jr. qualified for finals with the fifth fastest time in the 100-meter run (10.90 seconds) and a third-place finish in the 200 (21.43). Bailey also qualified for finals in the 400-meter run, finishing in fourth (49.10). Marcellus Mines took first in the 1,600 (4:13.58).
For the Cougars, Camyn Viger qualified for finals and finished third in the 1,600 (4:14.87 seconds). Ethan Reynoso took 13th in the 1,600 (4:19.99).
For the Warriors, Austin Rowswell qualified for finals with an eighth-place finish in the 200 (21.84) and qualified for finals with a sixth-place finish in the 400 (49.11).
For Minooka, Cael Hiser qualified for finals with a ninth-place finish in the 200 (21.86). Micah Hamilton took 29th in the discus (36.70m). DJ Smith took 10th in the 110-meter hurdles (15.04 seconds). Zachary Balzer finished 15th in the 1,600 (4:19.48).
For the Raiders, Ifechukwu Inoma qualified for the finals in the 400 (49.19 seconds). The 4x400-meter relay of Joshua Stewart, Terence Jackson Jr., Huessein Almousawi and Inoma took fifth (3:22.61). The 4x100-meter relay of Rodney Terry, CJ Jones, Timothy McMiller and Kelrod Leaks took 18th (42.88).
For the Knights, Vincent Demma took 22nd in the 400 (51.54). The 4x800-meter relay of Kyle Friedl, Evan Jensen, Conor Meehan and Devin Smith took 18th (8:00.53).
For the Steelmen, Sean Mitchell took ninth and qualified for finals in the 110-meter hurdles (15.04). Jamari Straughter took 25th in the triple jump (12.83).
For Lemont, Jacob Katauskas finished 18th in the shot put (14.73). Quinton Peterson took 17th in the 110 hurdles (15.25).
For the Tigers from Plainfield North, Kwame Amoo-Otoo took 19th (12.97) and Nik Cardillo took 30th in triple jump (12.54).
For the Griffins, Uche Ezeigwe took 13th in triple jump (13.28), and Ehi Ogbomo tied for 19th place in high jump (1.85). Dedrick Richardson took ninth and qualified for finals in long jump (6.56) and took 32nd in triple jump (12.41). Martin Thompson took 16th in the 400 (50.54), and Ryan Usher took 21st in the 110-meter hurdles (15.41).
For the Porters, Grayson Czako took 14th in the 110-meter hurdles (15.21), and Chase Creed placed 23rd in discus (40.05m).
Softball
Lemont 7, Tinley Park 0: At Lemont, Sage Mardjetko threw a perfect game and struck out 19 to lead Lemont to a Class 3A Lemont Regional title victory.
Mardjetko also went 1 for 4 at the plate with a triple and an RBI. Raegan Duncan went 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Avaree Taylor went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Frankie Rita went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Ava Reed drove in a run.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Shepard 4 (9 inn.): At Palos Heights, the game was tied at four when Reese Cusack hit a walk-off single to lead the Warriors to a Class 4A Shepard Regional championship victory.
Cusack went 2 for 4 on the day with an RBI and a run scored. Riley George went 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored. Ava Murphy went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Molly Finn also drove in a run, and Reese Rourke went 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 7: At Joliet, the Griffins picked up a Class 4A Joliet West Regional title win.
Lincoln-Way Central 15, Sandburg 0: At Bolingbrook, the Knights dominated for a Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional championship win.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Minooka 2: At Bradley, Minooka fell short in Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional action to see its season come to a close.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way East 6, Andrew 4 (PK): At Palos Heights, the Griffins battled into overtime and eventually to penalty kicks to pick up a Class 3A Shepard Sectional victory.
Benet Academy 4, Lemont 0: At LaGrange Park, Lemont came up short in Class 2A Nazareth Academy Sectional play.
O’Fallon 6, Minooka 0: At Edwardsville, Minooka lost in Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional action.
Girls lacrosse
Sandburg 13, Lincoln-Way Central 11: At O’Fallon, the Knights fell in O’Fallon Sectional action to see their season come to a close.