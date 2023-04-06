The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Five runs in the first inning and another three each in the second and third provided more than enough offense as the Seneca softball team beat Hall 13-0 in five innings Wednesday. Neely Hougas smacked a grand slam in the first inning for Seneca (7-1). Camryn Stecken struck out 11 in five innings for Seneca.
Bishop McNamara 9, Dwight 5: At Kankakee, Taylor Heath drove in two runs for the Trojans in their nonconference loss. Avery Scheuer, Averi Jury and Erin Anderson had two hits apiece for Dwight (4-3).
Marist 11, Minooka 0 (6 inn.): At Chicago, the Indians managed three hits in the loss to the state-ranked Redhawks. Madison Kelly, Molly Jacobson and Taylor Mackin had singles for Minooka (3-5).
Coal City 4, Pontiac 3: At Pontiac, Abby Gagliardo had a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning for the Coalers. Jadyn Shaw added an RBI double in the fourth, and Masyn Kuder struck out five for Coal City (8-2).
York 5, Plainfield East 4: At Elmhurst, the Bengals (3-2) fell behind by four runs in the first but battled back behind RBIs from Avery Welsh, Natalie Utrata, Lauren Brock and Joey Erkenswick before falling a run short. McKenna Repovich struck out seven for East.
Baseball
Loganville (Georgia) 8, Plainfield North 1: At Loganville, Georgia, Gavin Perrson doubled and drove in a run for the Tigers in a loss during their spring break trip. Jack Fagerson, Ethan Sam, David Wick and Joe Guiliano had hits for North (3-5).
Providence Catholic 5, Hinsdale Central 2: At Hinsdale, Drew Zemaitis struck out eight in five innings for the Celtics (8-1) in a nonconference win. Mitch Voltz hit a three-run home run in the fifth to break the game open as part of the Do it Steve’s Way Tournament.
Lincoln-Way West 15-5, Troy (Ohio) 4-2: At Lakepoint, Georgia, the Warriors swept a doubleheader during their spring trip. In the first game, Anthony Massa drove in a pair and Reagan King struck out six for West. In Game 2, Ben Shea drove in three runs, and Jake Dahlin, Braden Erwin, Danny Hodel and Jacob Willis drove in two each for West (6-2).
Boys Volleyball
Andrew 2, Joliet West 0: At Tinley Park, in a nonconference match, the Thunderbolts defeated the Tigers 25-18, 25-19. West fell to 8-6 overall.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 17, Riverside-Brookfield 6: At New Lenox, Paige Barkoozis and Olivia Murphy scored five goals each as the Warriors rolled in the nonconference contest. Maddie Dul and Mackenzie Rakoczy scored twice each for West.
JUCO Baseball
Joliet Junior College 5, Kankakee 3: At Kankakee, Jaden Mathon struck out 10 in five-plus innings, and Jack Otis picked up his sixth save of the season for the Wolves. Mitch Thomas had three hits, including a triple, for JJC (18-12).