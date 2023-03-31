The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Lemont senior Sage Mardjetko tossed a no-hitter and struck out 17 for Lemont in a 10-2 win over Hononegah on Thursday.
Allison Pawlowicz homered and drove in two for the defending Class 3A champions. Natalie Pacyga and Nicole Ponterelli also drove in a pair for Lemont (3-0).
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Joliet West 3: At Joliet, Jaimee Bolduc, Lucy Cameron and Mia Guide had RBIs for Central in the consolation bracket of the WJOL Tournament. Brooke Schwall tripled, homered and drove in two for the Tigers.
Providence Catholic 8, Coal City 6: At Joliet, the Celtics pushed across two in the top of the seventh to earn the win in the consolation bracket of the WJOL Tournament. Annika Hannigan drove in Abby Johnson with the winning run, then scored on the same play to give Providence its first win of the season. Jadyn Shaw hit a three-run homer for Coal City.
Coal City 4, Joliet West 1: At Joliet, Shaw drove in two and Khloe Picard and Makayla Henline drove in runs as the Coalers (4-2) picked up the win at the WJOL Tournament. Madison Jadron had an RBI for West (1-4).
Providence Catholic 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3: At Joliet, in the consolation championship at the WJOL Tournament, the Celtics scored three times in the fourth inning to secure the win. Johnson hit a pair of solo home runs, and Sophia Thornmeyer nailed a two-run shot for Providence (2-3). Alexis Youngren, Autumn Adamik and Josephine Jager had RBIs for the Knights (2-2).
Sandwich 9, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, Addison Brown struck out 10 for the Comets in the nonconference loss. Mya Beard, Addison Hartman and Halie LaGrange had hits for Reed-Custer (1-2).
Andrew 3, Plainfield East 2: At Tinley Park, the hosts plated two in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the come-from-behind win. Avery Welsh struck out eight and allowed one earned run for East (3-1).
Plainfield North 14, Batavia 4 (6 inn.): At Batavia, after a quiet first two innings, the Tigers exploded for 14 in the final four. Grace Curcio homered and Jessica Knight doubled and drove in a pair for North (2-3).
Marquette 11, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): At Ottawa, Sophie Buck had an RBI for the Trojans in the Tri-County Conference contest. Madi Ely struck out five for Dwight (3-2).
Seneca 2, Woodland 0: At Seneca, Audrey McNabb homered and Sam Vandevelde drove in another as the Fighting Irish improved to 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference. Tessa Krull picked up her third win of the season, striking out eight for Seneca (4-1, 2-0).
Baseball
Minooka 15, Providence Catholic 3 (6 inn.): At Joliet, Nate George homered twice and knocked in three to lead Minooka (5-0-1) at the WJOL Tournament. Nolan Zurawski doubled twice and drove in two, and Ryan Anderson struck out seven in five innings. John Greenwood drove in two runs for Providence (4-1).
Joliet Catholic 10, Joliet Central 0 (6 inn.): At Joliet, Michael Tuman went the distance for the Hilltoppers, striking six at the WJOL Tournament. Trey Swiderski accounted for three RBIs, and Jake Troyner and Jimmy Sharp each had two RBIs for JCA (4-1-1).
Plainfield Central 11, Lockport 9: At Joliet, Taylor Kujak and Ryan Bailye hit home runs and drove in three each for Central (6-1) at the WJOL Tournament. Lockport (6-1) suffered its first loss of the season but got home runs from Jake Moerman and Jake Schindler. Moerman drove in four.
Romeoville 13, Argo 0 (5 inn.): At Romeoville, a 10-spot in the first inning was all the Spartans needed to earn the nonconference win. Braden Lee, Karlos Otero, and Matthew Martin drove in two runs each for Romeoville (4-3).
Marist 7, Plainfield North 3: At Chicago, Jack Fagerson doubled, tripled and drove in a run for the Tigers in a nonconference battle. Ryan Nelson and Tyler Evans had RBIs for North (3-2).
Lyons Township 13, Lincoln-Way Central 12: At New Lenox, the visiting Lions plated two in the top of the seventh to win the slugfest. Collin Mowry and Collin Senkpeil both contributed three RBIs for Central (3-2).
Momence 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: At Gardner, Dane Halpin went the distance, striking out six for the Panthers in the River Valley Conference contest. Logan Conger had two RBIs for GSW (2-4, 1-1 in the RVC).
Seneca 3, Streator/Woodland 0: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz fired a no-hitter, striking out 10 for Seneca (2-1). Giertz, Casey Clennon and Calvin Maierhofer had RBIs for the Irish.
Reed-Custer 12, Sandwich 9: At Braidwood, Joe Stellano went deep twice and drove in three for the Comets. Wesley Shats knocked in a pair for RC as the Comets stayed perfect to start the season at 5-0.
Marquette 15, Dwight 3 (5 inn.): At Ottawa, Joey Starks doubled and drove in a pair for the Trojans in the Tri-County Conference contest. Dwight fell to 2-4 overall.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Peotone 1: At Peotone, the visiting Boilermakers broke open a close game with 10 in the final inning. Peotone (0-5) was held without a hit but got an RBI from Ruben Velasco.
Plainfield East 9, Coal City 4: At Plainfield, Jacob Rosenquist had three hits, and Joshua Keller and Tayden Washington knocked in two apiece for the Bengals (1-5). Braden Reilly had four hits for the Coalers while striking out seven. Jimmy Feeney added a pair of runs driven in for Coal City (3-2).
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, the Porters dropped the Bengals in a three-gamer 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 to improve to 6-2 overall. The Porters were led by Evan Dziadkowiec (36 assists), Josh Bluhm (16 kills), Nate Nacino (10 kills) and Kevin Rodriguez (13 digs, 3 aces). East fell to 6-2 overall.
Andrew 2, Providence Catholic 0: At New Lenox, the Celtics lost to the visitors 25-22, 25-15, falling to 1-8 on the season.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Plainfield North 0: At Frankfort, East took down North 25-22, 25-16. East is now 7-1, North, 5-3.
Girls Soccer
Plainfield South 8, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Cougars roared to a 2-0 start in the Suburban Prairie with the shutout of the Steelman. South improved to 6-1 overall.
Oswego East 4, Joliet West 0: At Joliet, West evened up its season mark at 4-4, 1-2 in the SPC with the setback to the Wolves.
Plainfield North 5, Minooka 0: At Minooka, five second half goals led to a fifth shutout on the season for the Tigers. North improved to 5-0-1, 1-0 in the SPC.
Peotone 2, Manteno 0: At Manteno, the Blue Devils opened play in the Illinois Central Eight with the shutout win. Peotone improved to 3-2, 1-0 in the ICE.
Plainfield Central 2, West Aurora 1: At Plainfield, Kailey Franco had two assists, and Monica Zavala and Sydney Henderson were the beneficiaries in the SPC win for the Wildcats (4-3-1 , 1-1 SPC).
Coal City 5, Wilmington 0: At Wilmington, the Coalers opened play in the ICE with the shutout win. Coal City improved to 3-1-1, 1-0 in the ICE.
Boys Tennis
Plainfield North 6, Minooka 1: At Minooka, North picked up its first dual-meet win of the season with an SPC victory over the host Indians. The Tigers improved to 1-1.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 11, Shepard 5: At Palos Heights, West improved to 10-1-1 with the nonconference win.
Girls Track and Field
Minooka 128, Joliet West 25, Plainfield Central 14: At Minooka, the host Indians opened the outdoor season with a dominant performance, winning all but four events. Eliana Culpepper and Kaylee Brushaber won two events for Minooka. Nakiyah Robertson won the shot put for Plainfield Central, and Maria Papandria won two events for Joliet West.