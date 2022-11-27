The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 26

PLAINFIELD — The Lockport boys bowling team held off a late charge by Lincoln-Way Central and won the Plainfield South Invitational by a scant 13 pins.
Lockport finished with a total of 6,281, with Lincoln-Way Central finishing with 6,268. The Knights rolled 1,085 in the final game, compared to 1,013 by Lockport, but fell just short.
Nate Arlent of Lockport took first individually with a six-game total of 1,364, while teammate Jason Laba finished third with 1,348. Lincoln-Way Central teammates Ryan Marscalek (1,339) and Joey Koc (1,313) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Minooka finished third with a total of 6,137, while Lincoln-Way West (5,900) was fifth, Joliet West (5,790) sixth, and Joliet Central (5,488) ninth.
Girls Bowling
Rock Island Invitational: Defending state champion Lockport opened its season with a first-place total of 6,071, outdistancing runner-up Harlem’s score of 5,772. Morgan LiCausi won the individual title for the Porters with a six-game score of 1,292, while teammates Paige Matiasek (1,266) and Madi Lave (1,256) were third and fourth, respectively. LiCausi hadd a high game of 255.
Boys Basketball
Joliet West 72, Metamora 58: The Tigers finished the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions with a 3-1 record after the victory. Jeremy Fears Jr. led Joliet West with 26 points, while Jeremiah Fears scored 21.
Joliet Central 71, Plainfield Central 55: Jamarcho Holman led the Steelmen (2-2) with 15 points in the fifth-place game at the WJOL Thanksgiving Classice, while Isaiah Molette had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Minooka 61, Providence Catholic 56 (OT): The Indians (1-3) took seventh in the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic with the win. Preston Van Pelt led with 25 points, while Micah Hamilton had 15 points and six rebounds.
Peotone 50, Morris 44: Morris (1-3) battled back from a 17-point halftime deficit to draw to within a point, but couldn’t get over the hump in the Coal City Tournament. Jack Wheeler led Morris with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Gage Phillips scored 13 points and Brett Bounds added 10.
Beecher 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 50: Cale Halpin scored 26 points to lead the Panthers (1-3) in the Coal City Tournament.
Boys wrestling
Lockport 66, Bishop McNamara 15: Winning by pin for the Porters were Isaac Zimmerman (113), Justin Wardlow (120), Liam Zimmerman (126), Logan Kaminski (145), Logan Swaw (160), Max Knezevich (170), Brayden Thompson (182), and Wojtek Chrobak (285).
Lockport 48, Minooka 27: Pin winners for Lockport were Justin Wardlow (120), Logan Swaw (160), Brayden Thompson (182), Aidan Nolting (195), Malik Salah (220), Wojtek Chrobak (285), and Isaac Zimmerman (113). Winning by pin for Minooka were Zach Pucel (132), Dom Schiavonne (138), and Elijah Munoz (152).
Naperville Central Quad: Lincoln-Way West went 3-0, defeating York, 41-28, Batavia 57-18, and Naperville Central 32-28. Carter DeBenedetto (106), Karter Guzman (132), Anthony Sherman (195), Jimmy Talley (170), and Sam Yelnick (138) all went 3-0 for the Warriors.
Girls Wrestling
Normal Community Invitational: The inaugural season for Joliet Township started off with a bang, taking first place. Individual winners for JT were Eliana Paramo (115), Itsel Vivanco (125), Callie Crandall (135), and Janiya McMurtry (235). Taking second place was Kenny Centeno (125), while Chloe Wong (105), Ana Franco (135) and Katie Pyszka (155) took third. Briahna Klobnak (130), Wonderful Naw (155) and Alexa Latham (190) took fourth.