The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

The championship game of the season-opening WJOL Girls Basketball Tip-Off was a thriller.
And that’s putting it mildly.
Lincoln-Way West outlasted Joliet West in triple-overtime, 71-68, to claim the championship of the inaugural curtain-raiser at Joliet Junior College, led by tournament MVP Ava Gugliuzza’s 21 points. Peyton Madl added 17 points for the Warriors, while Caroline Smith was — like Gugliuzza — named to the All-WJOL Tournament Team.
Joliet West was paced by a 23-point, game-high scoring effort courtesy of Destiny McNair. Maziah Shelton contributed 15 points, with both Tigers names to the all-tournament team.
Lincoln-Way Central 61, Providence 47: In the third-place game of the WJOL Tip-Off, Annalise Pietrzyk was named all-tournament for Providence after leading the fourth-place Celtics with 19 points. Gabi Bednar added 15 points in the defeat.
For third-place Central (3-1), all-tourney selection Azyah Newson-Cole poured in 17 points. Keira Hunt added 15 and Brooke Baechtold 13 for the victorious Knights, who received 16 points the previous night in a win over Joliet Catholic.
Coal City 37, Plainfield Central 36: In the championship game of the Reed-Custer Comet Tournament, Coal City held off Plainfield Central for the title Saturday, leading 23-15 at the half and 27-24 heading into the final quarter.
Abby Gagliardo (17 points) and all-tournament pick Mia Ferrrias (11 points) led the Coalers attack.
Yorkville 65, Plainfield South 48: In the Hinsdale Central/South Invitational, the Cougars fell to the Foxes.
Boys bowling
Joliet West runners-up: At the Plainfield North Strikefest, Joliet West (6,027) and Lockport (6,018) finished second and third behind champion Mascoutah (6,166).
Lincoln-Way Central (2,866) was eighth, Romeoville (2,679) tenth and Joliet Central (2,651) twelfth.