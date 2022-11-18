Report: Rylan Bannon grabbed off waiver wire by Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs on Friday filled the 39th spot on their 40-man roster with infielder Rylan Bannon, mlb.com reported late Friday afternoon.

Bannon is a Joliet native and 2014 graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy who has spent time in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves organizations. The right-handed third baseman/second baseman spent time with both teams’ farm clubs in 2022, hitting .249 with 13 home runs and 77 runs batted in over 342 at-bats.

Bannon was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in May of this year for the Orioles, playing third base and batting 1 for 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

After graduating from JCA, Bannon hit .276 with 23 home runs over three years at Xavier University. He joined the Orioles organization as part of the 2018 trade where he was part of a trade for Manny Machado.