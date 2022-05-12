MLB: Joliet Catholic grad Bannon makes debut with the Baltimore Orioles

2014 Joliet Catholic graduate Rylan Bannon was called up to the major leagues by the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
Bannon, who was drafted by Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 entry league draft, made his major league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals hitting seventh and playing third base.
He went 1-for-4 with a second inning single of St. Louis pitcher Steven Matz serving as his first major league hit.
Bannon was recalled from Baltimore’s Class AAA affiliate in Norfolk, where he was hitting .235 with four homers and 19 RBI over 29 games primarily appearing as a third baseman but also playing some second base.
There may be an opportunity for the call-up to stick long term for Bannon if he shows he can produce. Baltimore’s regular third baseman, Ramon Urias, is currently injured but not currently severely enough to be placed on the disabled list.
Over four-plus minor league seasons, Bannon has hit at a .253 clip with 63 home runs and 218 RBI and 30 stolen bases. Prior to his minor league career, Bannon hit .276 with 23 home runs over three years at Xavier University.
Bannon ended up in the Oriole organization courtesy of a 2018 deal where he was part of a trade package that allowed the Dodgers to acquire All-Star Manny Machado.