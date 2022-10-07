The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 6, 2022

At Yorkville, visiting Joliet West defeated the host Foxes in a Southwest Prairie Conference girls volleyball meeting Thursday evening, 25-13, 25-17.
Ava Grevengoed (eight kills, five digs), Gabby Piazza (five kills, two aces), Grace Morrow (five kills), Olivia Baxter (six digs, three aces) and Ashlyn Noon (11 assists, three aces) led the attack for Joliet West, now 20-6 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
Minooka 2, West Aurora 0: At Minooka, the hosts (7-13, 4-3 SPC) secured the Southwest Prairie Conference win 25-15, 25-21. The Indians were led by Lily King’s nine assists and five kills as well as Kennedi Brass’ six digs and two aces.
Lockport 2, Sandburg 1: In a SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue matchup, the host Porters (19-5 overall, 6-1 SWSC Blue) earned the triumph, 25-23, 26-28, 26-24, led by Grace Juergens (11 kills), Lainey Green (17 assists), Payton Malinsoki (24 digs) and Hailey Rak (three kills, two blocks).
Coal City 2, Streator 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium in Streator, the visiting Coalers (20-7) earned their 20th win, 25-16, 25-20, led by double-doubles from Addyson Waliczek (10 assists, 10 digs) and Kayla Henline (10 assists, 12 digs). Gwen Wharrie (six kills), Kenzi Henline (six kills) and Emma Rodriguez (four kills) also paced Coal City.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: Ava Nepkin and Jada James had eight kills each to lead the Griffins (19-3, 6-0) to the Southwest Suburban Conference win, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, while Hayven Smith and Alaina Pollard had six kills each.
Romeoville 2, Oswego 1: The Spartans improved to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 win.
Morris 2, Ottawa 1: Morris improved to 21-5 overall and 9-1 in the Interstate Eight Conference with the road victory.
Girls tennis
Ottawa 4, Morris 1: At Ottawa, Morris fell to an 11-8 record, its lone win coming at No.2 singles courtesy of Julia Bongstrom (6-2, 6-1). No. 1 singles Gretchen Zarbock (4-6, 6-0, 6-10) and No. 2 doubles Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel (6-1, 1-6, 6-10) both lost in tiebreakers.
Boys soccer
Stagg 3, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Palos Hills, the Warriors were shut out to suffer the road defeat.
Plainfield North 4, Joliet West 2: Plainfield North picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference victory.