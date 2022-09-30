The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, September 29

At Minooka, Ava Grevengoed led with seven kills, six digs and one ace to lead the Joliet West Tigers to a 25-16, 14-25, 25-13 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Minooka on Thursday.
Joliet West’s Gabby Piazza had six kills and two aces, Grace Morrow had six kills, Olivia Baxter had nine digs and an ace; Taylor Brenczewski had 12 assists, six digs and two aces; and Ashlyn Noon had 10 assists and three digs.
Lockport 2, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, Aleksa Simkus had 12 kills and one block to lead the Porters to a 25-16, 23-25, 25-6 SWSC victory.
Grace Juergens had 10 kills and 10 digs, and Lainey Green had 21 assists and eight aces.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Clifton Central: At Gardner, Addison Fair had nine kills, three aces, one block and five digs to lead the Panthers to a 25-20, 25-15 nonconference victory.
Hannah Balcom had four kills, one block and a dig; Maddie Olsen had three aces and a kill; and Hannah Frescura had one ace, 10 digs and 14 assists for G-SW.
Coal City 2, Wilmington 1: At Coal City, Addyson Waliczek had 23 assists, 13 digs, three aces and three kills to lead the Coalers to a 21-25, 27-25, 25-16 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kayla Henline had 18 assists, two digs and one kill, Kenzi Henline had 10 kills and a block; Bella Veraveric had nine kills, three digs and two blocks; and Emma Rodriguez had eight kills and four digs.
Bolingbrook 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the Knights lost in SWSC action 17-25, 15-25.
Riley Watt had four kills, Alyssa Teske had three kills and two assists, and Lauryn Toth had seven digs for Central.
GIRLS TENNIS
Morris 4, Mendota 1: At Morris, the host team swept at singles to win in nonconference action.
Gretchen Zarbock (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-0 and Julia Borgstrom (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-2.
At doubles, Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel (No. 2) won 6-2, 6-0, and Faith Ragan and Abby Henson (No. 3) won 7-6 (3), 6-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Minooka 5, Plainfield South 2: At Plainfield, Diego Escobedo scored twice and had an assist to lead the Indians to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Danny Rios, Nik Klukas and Ethan Koranda each scored a goal. Roger Valles assisted two and Colin Kennedy assisted one.
Ethan Kimbarovsky made three saves in goal, and Tyler Hall had five.
Coal City 4, Reed-Custer 3: At Coal City, Luke Hawkins scored once and assisted on three other goals to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Mateo Blessing, Nathan Elberts and Gavin Chernesky scored goals, and Caleb Chernesky had the other assist.
Lincoln-Way West 3, Bradley 2: At New Lenox, the Tigers won in SWSC action.
GIRLS GOLF
Rich Township Regional: At Deer Creek Golf Club in University Park, Lockport, Lincoln-Way East and Lemont finished first, second and third to advance to the Class 2A Sectionals.
For Lockport, Gianna White fired a 73 and medaled, Sasha Jarosik shot 88, Hannah Speechley shot 92, Ella Cline shot 96, Maeve Heeney shot 98 and Claire Crosby shot 99 to give the Porters 349 strokes.
For Lincoln-Way East, Olivia Martin and Sydney Fatland shot 86s, Christina Martino shot 89, Claire Gardella shot 92, Sarina Nayden shot 93 and Caroline Carr shot 102 for the final score of 353.
For Lemont, Agne Malcius and Reagan Russell shot 85s, Anisha Oberai shot 93, Leila Rexhepi shot 97, Elizabeth Brzezniak shot 122 and Caitlin Brennwald shot 129 to tally up 360 strokes.
Seneca Regional: At The Creek in Morris, Seneca finished in second place with 462 strokes and Dwight finished in third with 467 to advance to sectionals.
For Seneca, Shelby Welsh shot a 108, Julia Hogan shot 114, Addison Stiegler shot 117, Jessi Bertrang shot a 123 and Jolena Odum shot a 140.
For Dwight, Sophie Anderson shot a 103, Isabella Dinelli shot 114, Maryclare Phillips shot 121 and Ava Meister shot 129.
Morris had an individual advancer, Ella McDonnell, who shot a 96.
From Coal City, Kylee Kennell advanced with a 98.
From Reed-Custer, Makayla Wilkins advanced with a 107.
Wilmington did not field a full team.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln-Way Central 110, Lincoln-Way West 76: At New Lenox, the Knights won 10 of the 12 events in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Nonoka Kubota, Kayla Rompala, Emily Ewanic and Genevieve Dal Ponte finished first in the 200-yard Medley Relay.
Hannah Quigley won the 200-yard Freestyle with a time of 2:05.70 and Kylie Trautvetter won the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 1:01.93.