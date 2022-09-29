The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Plainfield North senior Drew Czarnik shot a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors at the Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional on Wednesday at Wedgwood Golf Course.
The score put up by Czarnik was the second-lowest round in the state during regional play. He along with his brother Evan, Tanner Daughtery, Ryan Nelson, Casey Sanborn and Luke Harmon advanced to the Class 3A Oswego Sectional at Blackberry Oaks on Monday.
Other area golfers advancing to the sectional included Nolan O’Brien, Ethan Stremp and Gavin Eddy of Plainfield Central, Aiden O’Sullivan and Jonah Powell of Plainfield South and Griffin Mailhoit, Josh Winterroth and Brett Cudal of Plainfield East.
Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional: At St. Anne, Brydon North finished third with a 79 and was one of three Minooka golfers to advance to the O’Fallon Sectional at Stonewall Golf Club on Monday. Grant Gould (81) and Carter Stephenson (86) also advanced for Minooka.
Class 2A Hinsdale South Regional: At Woodridge, Jack Crispo carded a 72 to win the individual title and lift Lemont to a second-place finish to St. Ignatius at Village Greens of Woodridge.
Robert Politza, Joey and Eddie Scott, Daniel Stood and Luke Lagan will advance to the Class 2A St, Viator Sectional on Monday at Old Orchard Country Club in Mount Prospect. Joliet Catholic advanced four golfers into Monday’s sectional in Alex Gonzalez, Michael Tuman, Quinn Swienton and Connor Neville.
Class 2A Burlington Central Regional: At Huntley, Morris’ Liam Eber placed eighth overall, and teammate Joey Lanahan also qualified for the Sterling Sectional on Monday. Coal City’s Dylan Brown and Ryland Megyeri also advanced to play at Emerald Hill Golf Club in Sterling.
Class 1A Watseka Regional: At Sheldon, Jack Groves and William Trainor finished in the top six to help Dwight advance at the Shewami Country Club. The Trojans finished third overall. The team that also includes Andrew Gartke, Carlos Castaneda, Dawson Carr and Tracer Brown advance to Monday’s Bismarck Sectional at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville. Kaleb Powell and Grant Siegel of Seneca and Eli Nagel of Reed-Custer also advanced.
Class 1A Grant Park Regional: At Grant Park, Joe Hasse carded an 84 for Peotone and advanced to the Bismarck Sectional on Monday.
Boys Soccer
Morris 3, Ottawa 0: At Morris, Morris picked the right time to get healthy. A full squad was too much for visiting Ottawa in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Morris improved to 6-11.
West Aurora 8, Joliet Central 1: At Aurora, the Blackhawks took down the Steelmen in a Southwest Prairie Conference match.