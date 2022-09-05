The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 3

Bolingbrook girls volleyball picked up four wins Saturday to capture the Charger Invite in Champaign.
The Raiders (11-2) earned wins over host Champaign Centennial (25-15, 25-10), Pontiac (25-19, 25-11), Champaign Central (25-11, 26-28, 15-11) and Mahomet-Seymour (25-23, 25-21).
Madison Shroba compiled 42 kills and seven aces over the four matches. Sarah Harvey supplied 50 assists, 28 digs and six aces, Olivia Vaughn added 35 assists and five aces, Cydney Anderson had 26 kills, 11 aces and 22 digs, and Noelle Aprati had five blocks.
Boys cross country
Hornet-Red Devil Invitational: At Katherine Legge Park in Hinsdale, Minooka’s Zachary Balzar finished fourth overall in 15 minutes, 11.1 seconds.
Minooka finished ninth in the team standings with 252 points, while Bolingbrook was 11th with 326. Hisdale Central won the team title with 64 points.
Hussein Almousawi turned in the top performance for Bolingbrook, finishing 10th in 15:21.2.
Lyons Invitational: At Lyons Township South Campus, Lincoln-Way Central totaled 168 points to finish seventh in the 14-team event. Maine South won the team title with 61 points.
Ethan Hoff led the Knights with a 23rd-place effort in 16:52.98. Evan Jensen was 32nd in 17:06.58.
Girls cross country
Hornet-Red Devil Invitational: At Katherine Legge Park in Hinsdale, Minooka placed three runners in the top 13 to finish runner-up to team champion Prospect, which scored 79 points. Minooka had 96 points.
Gabriella McCollom finished 10th in 18:47, Gabrielle Kics was one spot behind in 19:01.3, and Maya Ledesma was 13th in 19:05.3.
Lyons Invitational: At Lyons Township South Campus, Lincoln-Way East (93 points) and Lincoln-Way West (138) finished third and fourth, respectively, behind champion Lyons (22) and runner-up Sandburg (66) in the 12-team field.
Kara Waishwell led East with a ninth-place finish in 20:35.45. Makayla Kelly was 13th in 20:57.93, and Tori Tverdek took 20th in 21:17.03. The Griffins had all five runners finish in the top 27 with Elyse DeFrank in 24th and Ava Conway in 27th.
West’s Chloe Miller was 11th in 20:49.04, and Annie Pinciak was 25th in 21:30.97.
Girls tennis
Joliet West quad: At Joliet, Morris went 2-1 on the day with with a 5-0 win over Lisle and a 3-2 win against Joliet West. Morris suffered a 4-1 loss against Andrew.
Meghan Bzdill won at No. 2 singles against Lisle and then teamed up with Shreya Patel to win at No. 2 doubles against Joliet West.
Patel also teamed up with Julia Borgstrom to win at No. 1 doubles against Lisle, and she finished off her day with a win at No. 2 singles against Andrew.
Borgrstom also earned a win at No. 3 singles against Joliet West.
Boys soccer
Waubonsie Valley 5, Minooka 0: At Minooka: the Indians (3-3) couldn’t get on the scoreboard in a nonconference loss. Ethan Kimbarovsky was credited with four saves.