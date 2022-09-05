The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 3

🏆TOURNAMENT CHAMPS! 🏆

Raiders finish 4-0 (11-2 overall) w/wins against Centennial, Pontiac, Champaign Central, & Mahomet Seymour!

Raiders were lead by Madison Shroba (42 kills) Sarah Harvey (50 assists, 28 digs) Cydney Anderson (11 aces) Noelle Aprati (5 blks) #TrainToWin #25 pic.twitter.com/q2ybp3zs4X