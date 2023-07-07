Gigi’s Sweets in Joliet revs up mobile business

Gigi’s Sweets has launched another venture and will hold a grand opening Sunday in Nowell Park.
Gigi’s Sweet Junk ‘n the Truck will be at the Joliet park, located at 199 Mills Road, from 3 to 8 p.m., putting its new food truck on display and serving ice cream, cookies, popcorn and beverages.
“We’re trying to reach more of our customers and broaden our customer base.”— Gigi's owner Sherry Kimble
The food truck comes as Gigi’s owner Sherry Kimble is preparing to return to a brick-and-mortar business as well. Gigi’s Sweets on the Go is moving into the vacant vendor space at the Gateway Center with plans to open by late August.
“We’re trying to reach more of our customers and broaden our customer base,” Kimble said of the food truck. “If you’re not at the train station, we can come to you.”
Gigi’s Sweet Junk ‘n the Truck will operate at festivals, parties and other events.
Gigi’s Sweets already has been working events but from a stand that it would set up on site. The company previously had a downtown Joliet store that operated as Gji’s Sweet Shoppe, but it closed in 2019 while continuing to operate online and at events.
The opening of Gigi’s on the Go at the train station has been delayed from Kimble’s previous estimate of early July. She has set a Sept. 2 grand-opening date and expects to have a soft opening before that date.