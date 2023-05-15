Gigi’s moving into Joliet Gateway space

Gigi’s Sweet Treats will move into the vacant cafe spot in the Joliet Gateway Center train station.

Owner Sherry Kimble plans to bring a combination of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pastries, ice cream, popcorn, candy and more to the space at the station located at 90 E. Jefferson St.

Kimble previously operated for about 10 years out of a storefront location in downtown Joliet as Gji’s Sweet Shoppe. The location at Chicago and Van Buren streets closed in 2019, but Kimble has continued to run her business online, and as a vendor at events.

The vendor space at the train station also has been vacant since 2019.

The vendor space on the first floor of the Joliet Gateway Center train station was last occupied in 2019. (Bob Okon)

Kimble said she plans to open in late June or early July, and the location will be called Gigi’s Sweets On the Go.

“We’re going to be specializing in gourmet popcorn, ice cream fantasies, candies, beverages and pastries,” Kimble said.

There will be coffee for morning commuters and other drinks.

The Joliet City Council earlier this month approved a three-year lease agreement with Kimble that charges monthly rent of $200 with annual increases of 3%. Both the city and Gigi’s have the right to terminate the agreement with 90-days notice.

The 197-square-foot vendor space on the first floor was built into the station design as a potential commercial space.

The space was previously occupied by the Treno Cafe, which opened in 2018. The train station also opened in 2018.