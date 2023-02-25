Herald-News moves to eNewspaper on Mondays

Starting March 6, the Monday editions of the Herald-News will be published only in an eNewspaper format. We will continue to publish both a print edition and an eNewspaper each day, Tuesday through Saturday.

The move is part of our effort to increase our investment in local reporting and to provide more information in enhanced digital formats. As we are all aware, costs of many goods and services have been on the rise. That is certainly true of paper and delivery. It is our intention to save in these areas in order to provide more local news. And local news has been our bread and butter since 1851.

The daily eNewspaper and all other digital content is available to print subscribers at shawlocal.com/herald-news. You also can receive the Herald-News direct to your email by signing up for our daily newsletters at ShawLocal.com/herald-news/newsletter. There are many newsletters you can choose from, including Morning Update, Breaking News, eNewspaper, Obituaries and Events.

Meanwhile, the weekend edition of the eNewspaper will include all the information contained in the print edition, along with bonus coverage of local news, sports and entertainment. We also have made our new eNewspaper easier to read and access.

If you want to share a news tip, have questions and or want to share your thoughts, please contact Editor Tim Epperson at tepperson@shawmedia.com.

For customer service questions, please contact 866-979-1053 or subscriptions@shawmedia.com.

We appreciate your loyalty and support of local journalism.

•John Rung is president and CEO of Shaw Media.