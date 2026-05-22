HopScotch & Vine restaurant in Plainfield won’t be reopening after fire

HopScotch & Vine restaurant in downtown Plainfield will be closing permanently after being damaged by fire earlier this year.

“The four months off have given our family time to relax and reflect what the next chapter for HopScotch was gonna look like,” owners Mike and Cassie Vaughn said in a Facebook post. “It gave us time to come up with great plans on the decor concept and menu ideas.. but after having four months off, our family has decided not to reopen. And although it feels bittersweet, as it’s all we have known for the greater part of our lives, we are thankful for the memories.”

No one was injured in the January fire and all occupants of the restaurant at 24047 W. Lockport St. and neighboring businesses were safely evacuated.

The owners blamed a fryer for starting the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in smoke and water damage to the restaurant along with nearby businesses.

Firefighters from Plainfield Fire Protection District and other departments responded to a fire at HopScotch and Vine at 24047 W. Lockport St. in downtown Plainfield on Jan. 28, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

“The absolute worst part of the fire was the impact it had on the staff.. they are and always will be our family,” the Vaughns said. “To all those family members past and present we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To the customers and friends who became like family, thank you for the years of support.”

They talked about the impact the restaurant has had on their family.

“We started the business with our two daughters and son,”the couple said in the post. “We tried to build a place where you could have a great meal and meet friends. The 14 years have blessed us in so many ways. We were able to meet new friends and our then teenage son met his now wife at HopScotch, who after 10 years blessed us with our granddaughter.”

They also thanked the community for its support following the fire.

“We received hundreds of email messages, texts and calls in the past months since the fire asking how we all were and how you could help,” they said. “We ask that you continue to support all restaurants and shops in downtown Plainfield as we will always be proud to know Plainfield as home!”