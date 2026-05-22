Kane County Cougars’ team bus burns down in Canada; girl, 15, charged with arson

The Kane County Cougars’ team bus was destroyed in a fire that police in Canada allege was intentionally set by a teenage girl.

The baseball team was in the midst of three-day schedule of games against the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Manitoba, Canada, when their team bus went up in flames, a fire reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

The bus and its contents were destroyed in the blaze, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

No one was injured, police said, though a “bystander nearby observed someone inside the bus and assisted in removing them,” authorities said.

Police said they took two teens into custody at the scene, determined the fire was deliberately set and charged one of the juvenile, a 15-year-old girl, with arson causing property damage and possession of incendiary material.

Police said the girl was released to an adult on an undertaking, similar to a bail bond in American law.

No one from the Geneva-based baseball team could immediately be reached for comment.

The team went on to win its Thursday game against the Goldeyes 12-5.