Guzman y Gomez closes all US restaurants, including one in Crystal Lake

The Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen location in Crystal Lake, the third in North America, opened in May 2023. The company's U.S. locations were only in Chicago and surrounding area. (Shaw Local News Network)

Almost three years to the date after the Australian-based Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez opened in Crystal Lake, the company has closed all of its U.S. stores.

Those U.S. stores were only in Illinois. In addition to Crystal Lake, the restaurant had locations in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood, Des Plaines, Evanston, Deerfield, Naperville, Schaumburg and Buffalo Grove.

The Crystal Lake store officially opened along Route 14 on May 18, 2023, and was the third in the state after the Schaumburg and Naperville locations.

As the international chain opened locations here, founder and native New Yorker Steven Marks said, “Chicago was the perfect choice for GYG’s U.S. expansion because of the access to some of the best and freshest produce in the country,” according to news releases at the time.

Calls made Friday to the Crystal Lake store were not answered. The company website was also shut down, with a message reading: “After six years of burritos and big dreams in Chicagoland, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our U.S. restaurants” and invited diners to their international locations.

“If you’re ever in Australia, Singapore or Japan, come find us – we’ll have your favs waiting for you," the site reads.