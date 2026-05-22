Memorial Day parades, services, events in DuPage County

Memorial Day is Monday, May 25. Memorial Day parades, services and observances throughout DuPage County will pay tribute to those U.S. military personnel who gave their lives in service of their country.

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 25. Ceremonies at various veteran memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at the Cmdr Dan Shanower Memorial at city hall at 7:45 a.m. Other ceremonies will be conducted at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery at 8:15 a.m., Veterans Park (100 E. Gartner Road) at 8:35 a.m., Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery (911 North Ave.) at 9 a.m., and the Burlington Square Doughboy monument (307 N. Ellsworth St.) at 9:25 a.m. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 25. Knights of Columbus’ free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High, 222 N. Kennedy Drive. Addison Historical Museum open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery, with flag posting at 9:45 a.m. and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by a march back to the village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony at Veterans Circle. Hot dogs and chips from noon to 1 p.m., courtesy of the VFW Post Post 7446, at the post home, 446 W. Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com.

Winfield Memorial Day ceremony: 8 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Creekside Park, 0S211 Winfield Road. Expanded as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration. Guest speaker will be Army Ranger Combat veteran Michael Goodale, who fought in the October 1993 Somalia battle depicted in the movie “Black Hawk Down.” The Winfield Boy Scouts will conduct the opening ceremony and the Winfield Middle School band will perform the national anthem. Cantigny First Division Museum will display five trunks of artifacts and uniforms from the Revolutionary, Civil War, World War I, and Desert Storm. There also will be reenactors for both the Revolutionary War and Civil War, as well as a tent with tables, chairs and refreshments. Visit villageofwinfield.com.

Woodridge Memorial Day Silent Parade:9 a.m. Monday, May 25. Hosted by Woodridge Memorial VFW Post 1578. It steps off from Lisle-Woodridge Fire District Station 52 (75th Street and Woodridge Drive) and proceeds north on Woodridge Drive, then east on Center Drive to Woodridge Memorial Park, Center Drive and Janes Avenue.woodridgevfw.net.

Bloomingdale Memorial Day Remembrance: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at St. Paul/Evergreen Cemetery, 219 Lake St. A 45-minute program will be followed by placing flowers on veterans’ grave sites. Afterward, join Bloomingdale VFW Post 7539 at 11 a.m. for a brief wreath-laying and rifle salute at the gazebo at Bloomingdale Road and Fairfield Way. Accessible parking is available in the business lots just west of the cemetery. Chairs will be provided, or bring lawn chairs and umbrellas. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 25. The 108th annual parade travels south on York, loops through Robert Palmer Drive, continues to Church Street and Prospect Avenue, to the Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. Featuring grand marshal retired Sgt. First Class William R. “Bill” Shanklin, U.S. Army Intelligence & Special Forces. Hosted by the city of Elmhurst, in cooperation with the Elmhurst Veterans Commission, Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187 and the Elmhurst Park District. exploreelmhurst.com.

The Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 25 (Photo Provided By Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce)

Itasca Memorial Day Parade:9:30 a.m. Monday, May 25. Starting at Washington and Princeton, heading south to George Street, west to Oak Street, north to Washington, east to Walnut to Usher Park for the ceremony.itascaparkdistrict.com.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk and Remembrance:10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues. It begins with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m. veterans, Scouts, civic groups, bagpipers and residents line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues with the posting of the colors and an invocation.bartlettil.gov.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2121 W. Lake St. Sponsored by the Veterans Committee. hpil.org.

Hinsdale Memorial Day Procession: 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, starting at Third Street, near Hinsdale Middle School. Hosted by the Village of Hinsdale in support of the Hinsdale American Legion Post 250, the route heads west to Washington and north on Washington to Memorial Hall. A ceremony will follow. villageofhinsdale.org.

Lombard Memorial Day ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, in the Sunken Garden at Lombard Common Park, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. The ceremony includes cannon fire, a gun salute, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Participating in the ceremony will be Veterans of Foreign Wars Lilac Post 5815, American Legion Lombard Post 391, Lombard Park District, Lombard Historical Society, Lombard Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Glenbard East High School, Lombard Junior Women’s Club, local Scouts and more. Bring a lawn chair. Additional parking at Barean Bible Church, 535 E. Maple St. In the event of severe weather, it will be moved indoors to Lombard Village Hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave. villageoflombard.org.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 25. Hosted by American Legion Post 76, the parade steps off at Hale and Union streets, proceeds west on Union to West Street, then south on West St. to Wheaton Cemetery, 1209 S. Warrenville Road, for the 11 a.m. ceremony.sites.google.com/view/american-legion-post-76/home.

The Wheaton Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on May 25. (Sandy Bressner)

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25. Hosted by VFW Ross Bishop Memorial Post 5696. Parade begins at Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds north on Main Street to Burlington Avenue and Center Avenue, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial, 4721 Center Ave. A short remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. at the memorial. villageoflisle.org.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, east on Jackson, north on Washington, east on Benton. Hosted by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43. Followed by ceremony at noon in Central Park’s Community Concert Center. At 3 p.m., join in National Moment of Remembrance by observing one minute of silence for the fallen service members, including the 114 Naperville residents who died while on active duty. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Carol Stream Memorial Day service:11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the town center, Lies Road and Gary Avenue. Hosted by Carol Stream VFW Post 10396. Featuring retired U.S. Army Colonel Jake Wyatt, as well as VFW wreath presentation, rifle salute, taps by Bill Mertz, and “Amazing Grace” bybagpiper Dan McNeil. Bring lawn chairs if you need to sit.facebook.com/VeteransMemorialCarolStream.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony:11 a.m. Monday, May 25, Veterans Memorial Park, 1611 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. VFW Post 2377 will conduct a “Fallen Warrior” ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute, and playing of taps. During this ceremony, they will highlight the new Raising Flags to New Heights program and mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In addition, there will be 7,057 American flags planted at Veterans Memorial Park for each fallen soldier from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan.ghrec.org.

Villa Park Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Villa Park VFW Post 2801, 39 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park. Hosted by VFW Post 2801. Light refreshments after the ceremony. invillapark.com.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 25. The city of Wood Dale and VFW Tioga Post 2149 will host annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, for the memorial service. Live music from Bloodline Family Band from 2-6 p.m. at the VFW, 510 Georgetown Square. wooddale.com.

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