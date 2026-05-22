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Here’s when Oswegoland Park District pools, splash pad open for the season

Kids and their parents stay cool at the Oswegoland Park District's Prairie Point Splash Pad on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in Oswego.

Kids and their parents stay cool at the Oswegoland Park District's Prairie Point Splash Pad on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in Oswego. (Sandy Bressner)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Oswegoland Park District operates three aquatic facilities - the Civic Center in Oswego, Winrock Pool in Montgomery and the Splash Pad in Oswego.

Here is a roundup of those facilities and their hours of operation and fees.

Civic Center pool

5 Ashlawn Ave., Oswego,

Dates open: June 1 to Aug. 16; opens Saturday, May 30 for pass holders

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m., Monday; noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Early closing at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 and July 29

Season pass: $69 for residents. $89 for nonresidents

Daily admission: Regular admission, $12; twilight fee after 4 p.m., $6; age 2 and younger and military members, free

Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Winrock Pool

21 Winrock Road, Montgomery

Dates open: June 5 to Aug. 30

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m., Friday; noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29

Season pass: $69 for residents. $89 for nonresidents

Daily admission: Regular admission, $6; age 2 and younger and military members, free

Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult

Prairie Point Splash Pad

4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego

Dates open: Monday, May 25

Hours: 9 to 10:45 a.m, for camps with Reservations, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for general public

Admission: Free

The Park District may close the Splash Pad under the following circumstances:

  • An electrical storm
  • Severe weather conditions
  • Air Temperature is below 70 degrees or water temperature is below 65 degrees

Splash Pad rules

  • Proper swim attire is required.
  • No rough-housing.
  • Please walk barefoot in the splash area.
  • Children in diapers must wear tightly fitting plastic pants over a swim diaper.
  • Diapers may not be changed in the fenced area. Restrooms are equipped with changing tables.
  • Persons with diarrhea may not play in the splash area.
  • Splash Pad water is not suitable for drinking. Please use the drinking fountain.
  • The following are not allowed in the fenced area: pets, glass, food, skates, skateboards, or bicycles.
  • In the event of threatening weather, leave the Splash Pad and go to a safe area.
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