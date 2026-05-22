Here’s when Oswegoland Park District pools, splash pad open for the season

The Oswegoland Park District operates three aquatic facilities - the Civic Center in Oswego, Winrock Pool in Montgomery and the Splash Pad in Oswego.
Here is a roundup of those facilities and their hours of operation and fees.
Civic Center pool
5 Ashlawn Ave., Oswego,
Dates open: June 1 to Aug. 16; opens Saturday, May 30 for pass holders
Hours: 4 to 7 p.m., Monday; noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Early closing at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 and July 29
Season pass: $69 for residents. $89 for nonresidents
Daily admission: Regular admission, $12; twilight fee after 4 p.m., $6; age 2 and younger and military members, free
Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Winrock Pool
21 Winrock Road, Montgomery
Dates open: June 5 to Aug. 30
Hours: 4 to 7 p.m., Friday; noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29
Season pass: $69 for residents. $89 for nonresidents
Daily admission: Regular admission, $6; age 2 and younger and military members, free
Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult
Prairie Point Splash Pad
4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego
Dates open: Monday, May 25
Hours: 9 to 10:45 a.m, for camps with Reservations, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for general public
Admission: Free
The Park District may close the Splash Pad under the following circumstances:
- An electrical storm
- Severe weather conditions
- Air Temperature is below 70 degrees or water temperature is below 65 degrees
Splash Pad rules
- Proper swim attire is required.
- No rough-housing.
- Please walk barefoot in the splash area.
- Children in diapers must wear tightly fitting plastic pants over a swim diaper.
- Diapers may not be changed in the fenced area. Restrooms are equipped with changing tables.
- Persons with diarrhea may not play in the splash area.
- Splash Pad water is not suitable for drinking. Please use the drinking fountain.
- The following are not allowed in the fenced area: pets, glass, food, skates, skateboards, or bicycles.
- In the event of threatening weather, leave the Splash Pad and go to a safe area.