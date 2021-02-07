Plainfield Village Board OK’s plan for new residential development

The Plainfield Village Board approved an annexation agreement for a future residential development that officials say will help expand the village westward.

Mayor Michael Collins said officials have been discussing the 98-acre development, known as the Greenbriar development, for a couple of years. The development would bring about 278 single-family homes of various sizes to a plot of land between 143rd Street and Route 126 east of Steiner Road.

The board voted, 5-1, at a meeting last Monday, Jan. 28, for the plan, with Trustee Kevin Calkins being the sole vote against it.

While Calkins did not respond to a request for comment, Collins said he was concerned the size of the lots wouldn’t be large enough.

But, Collins said, while the board considered larger lots, officials felt the kind of residents they want to attract to Greenbriar would likely not want to tend to larger properties. Other board members said they feel Greenbriar would be a good attraction for first-time home buyers and older residents would want to downsize.

In addition, Collins argued the annexation of the property for the village will help push its boundaries westward and enable more growth in the future.

He’s said he wants to see the village expand closer to Ridge Road, which could attract more development and businesses to the western part of Plainfield in the future.

“We want westward growth, and this is going to help us,” he said.

Collins added he anticipates construction on the property to begin in the late spring or early summer.