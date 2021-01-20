Plainfield weighs annexation for new residential development

The village of Plainfield Board of Trustees is weighing the annexation of land for a new subdivision to consist of about 278 single-family homes.

Plainfield Mayor Michael Collins said the board will likely vote on the annexation proposal on Feb. 8. He added the village has been discussing the project, known as the Greenbriar development, for about two years.

To the mayor, not only should the 98-acre development bring more housing stock to attract new residents, but it’s also a significant step to expand the village westward. For the development to come to fruition, it would require sewer and water lines to be extended to the plot of land that’s between 143rd Street and Route 126 east of Steiner Road.

“I think it’s a big project,” Collins said.

The development would include three different “neighborhoods,” each with a slightly different average lot size to accommodate different residential needs for future residents.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 11, many of the village trustees agreed the development would be good for Plainfield.

Trustee Cally Larson said the diversity of housing stock “makes sense” and fits with the surrounding neighborhood.

“I think it’s well needed,” she said.

Trustee Harry Benton said the different housing options would held the village attract both younger residents looking for a starter home and older residents looking to downsize.

Collins, who is not running for reelection in April, has said he hopes the village continues to grow. One main way is to expand westward, he said.

With more homes, he said, could come new businesses and other developments.

“If you don’t have the rooftops, you’re not going to have retail and commercial and industrial (development),” he said.

Collins said Plainfield hasn’t seen a major project like this in a while and previous village boards had been reluctant to approve such developments. He added that Plainfield needs more housing options in order to continue growing.

“I think it’s a worthwhile project,” Collins said.