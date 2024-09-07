Historic U.S. Steel office building in Joliet engulfed by fire

The historic U.S. Steel office building in Joliet was engulfed in flames early Saturday.

Firefighters “found heavy fire coming from all floors and roof area of the large, vacant structure that once was the main office building at the former Joliet steel mill site,” stated a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

The fire in the limestone building at 927 Collins St. was reported at 3:11 a.m. and firefighters arrived within three minutes, according to the release.

Most of the fire was under control by 5:30 a.m.

But “due to the building being too unstable and unsafe to enter, crews will remain outside to complete final extinguishment, which will take several hours,” the release said.

A section of Collins Street was closed because of the fire.

