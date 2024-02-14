Joliet police arrest two men suspected of burglary at former U.S. Steel site

Buildings at former U.S. Steel site continue to deteriorate along Collins Street in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Two men have been arrested on allegations that they committed a burglary at an abandoned building on the former U.S. Steel site in Joliet.

The investigation began at close to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers on patrol saw smoke coming from the former U.S. Steel property near the 900 block of Collins Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers went to the property and saw several small fires inside the abandoned building. The fires were extinguished by firefighters.

While inside the building, officers discovered a large amount what appeared to be stripped copper wire, English said. The officers also found a Jeep Compass vehicle that was missing a driver’s side tire, a Polaris Sportsman ATV, power saws, an ax and a generator.

Officers found no one inside the building, English said. The Jeep Compass and ATV were towed from the scene, he said.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business that showed two men leaving the building and carrying a vehicle tire, English said.

At some point, Pedro Rodriguez-Castaneda, 35, of Joliet, reported to police that his Jeep Compass was stolen from his residence on Cass Street, English said. However, the vehicle was apparently the same one that was towed from the former U.S. Steel site.

Pedro Rodriguez-Castaneda (Joliet Police Department)

Officers responded to Rodriguez-Castaneda’s residence, English said. They noticed that both he and Erick Mazariegos-Roldan, 47, Joliet, matched the suspects seen on the surveillance video, he said.

The two men also smelled of smoke, English said.

When officers challenged the stolen vehicle claim, Rodriguez-Castaneda and Mazariegos-Roldan had “indicated their involvement in committing the burglary,” English said.

The two men were then arrested on probable cause of burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage to property.

The men were then released from police custody and given notice to appear on March 5 at the Will County Courthouse.