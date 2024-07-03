Dead body found in Joliet at old U.S Steel site

Buildings at the former U.S. Steel site on Collins Street in Joliet are seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A body was found floating in a pump house at the old U.S. Steel property on Tuesday.

Joliet police and fire department paramedics went to the site at 941 Collins St. at 6:47 p.m. in response to “a report of a found body that appeared deceased,” according to a news release from the police department.

Police officers “entered a pump house which had flooded with water and located a deceased adult male floating in approximately four to five feet of water,” the release said. “It appeared the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.”

The body was found by three men and a woman who had “entered the site to explore the property,” the release said. They called 911.

The Will County Coroner’s Office will identify the body and determine the cause of death, according to the release.

The coroner’s office came to the scene, where the body was recovered by the Joliet Fire Department.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Those who want to remain anonymous may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.