Will County bridge and locks closure part of Asian carp project

U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-IL, visited the Brandon Road locks in Joliet Township on Monday during a construction project aimed at keeping Asian carp out of Lake Michigan.

The work being done by the Army Corps of Engineers has closed the Brandon Road bridge, which is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Durbin said in a statement issued by his office that he has channeled $282 million to the Brandon Road locks project, which is designed to keep Asian carp from migrating through the Des Plaines River into Lake Michigan.

“There is a looming threat posed by invasive carp to the invaluable economic and environmental resources of our Great Lakes,” Durbin said in the statement. “The Brandon Road project emerges as our most promising shield in safeguarding our region’s greatest natural resource.”

The lock project has closed the bridge since early Sunday morning. It was the second of three scheduled closings of the bridge for work on the locks. The next will be Sept. 23 and 24.