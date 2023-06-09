Two Joliet bridge projects will impact traffic

Projects that will temporarily close the Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township and replace the Briggs Street bridge over Interstate 80 in Joliet were announced Thursday.

The Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday to accommodate repairs being done on the Brandon Road lock by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The bridge is scheduled for closure again during the same hours on Aug. 15, Aug. 22-23 and Sept. 23-24 as the lock repairs continue, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

IDOT recommends that motorists use the McDonough Street bridge in Joliet to cross the river during the times that the Brandon Road bridge is closed.

IDOT also announced that the replacement of the Briggs Street bridge will begin June 19.

The $7.3 million project is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Briggs Street will remain one lane in each direction, IDOT said. But lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet with no shoulders over the bridge.

I-80 motorists should also expect shoulder closures and overnight lane closures on the interstate at the bridge during construction, IDOT said.

The new bridge will be built to accommodate the widening of I-80, IDOT said.