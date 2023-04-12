Will County leaders express views about 2024 Democratic National Convention coming to Chicago

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is coming to Chicago should have some overflow impact in Will County, local Democrats and business leaders said.

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday announced that it will bring its 2024 national presidential convention to the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 19-22.

The event should mean more opportunities for area Democrats to participate, overflow business for Will County hotels, and perhaps even an opportunity to showcase local attractions like the Old Joliet Prison.

“From what I heard, there should be overflow beyond the city of Chicago for the hotel business,” said Dan Scott, president of the Will County Lodging Association.

The Illinois hotel industry has been lobbying for the convention because of the business it will bring not only to hotels in Chicago but those in the outlying area as well, Scott said.

The convention also offers an opportunity to market local attractions, said state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet.

“We have some amazing opportunities with Route 66 and the Joliet prison,” Ventura said. “Trying to pull people away from Chicago is always a challenge. Advertising and marketing will be key to have people’s attention beforehand.”

The Old Joliet Prison on Collins Street is being renovated with $3 million in federal funding. Some members of Congress who voted for the funding will likely be in the area for the convention.

Heritage Corridor Destinations, the travel bureau that promotes tourism in a six-county area that includes Will and Grundy counties, put out a statement Tuesday saying it expects to see visitors spreading beyond Chicago.

“This convention should bring tens of thousands of visitors to the Chicagoland area, including ‘The First Hundred Miles of Route 66,’” Heritage Corridor Destinations President and CEO Bob Navarro said, using a promotional term for the area’s segment of historic Route 66. “Chicago and the suburbs will experience a great economic impact before, during and after this high-profile event.”

The area also has seen appearances of presidential candidates after the conventions.

After Republicans nominated George W. Bush at the Republican National Convention in Chicago in 2000, the future president came to Joliet by train and made a speech in a stop at Union Station.

Having the convention in Chicago will make it easier for area Democrats to participate, said Will County Board Member Denise Winfrey, D-Joliet.

“Since it’s going to be so close, I probably will drive in and out each day,” Winfrey said. “I would think that many people from our area will try to be elected delegates to the convention because you can participate at less expense.”