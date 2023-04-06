Heritage Corridor travel bureau adds members

Heritage Corridor Destinations, the travel bureau for Will, Grundy and four other counties, has named four new board members.

They are: Will County Board Member Mica Freeman, D-Plainfield; Hugh O’Hara, executive director for the Will County Governmental League; Cesar Suarez, economic development director for the city of Joliet; and Grundy County Board Member James Riley, R-Gardner.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Heritage Corridor Destinations, and we’re thrilled to welcome new board members,” board Chair Jason Berry said in a news release announcing the appointments. “Being on this board is a partnership, an opportunity to work together to promote the economic impact of travel and tourism in our region.”

Heritage Corridor Destinations also covers LaSalle, Livingston, Bureau and Putnam counties.

The new board members, appointed in March, join a 16-member board whose members live or work in the six counties covered by Heritage Corridor Destinations. Board members serve two-year terms.

Freeman has been a member of the Will County Board since 2020.

O’Hara, a Joliet resident, also is president of Sligo Government Solutions.

Suarez of Joliet was hired by the city in June 2022 and previously held similar positions in Peoria, Galesburg and other communities.

Riley, a Grundy County Board member since 2014, also is operations manager for several Love’s Truck Stops.