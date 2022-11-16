Pedestrian death at Joliet train station still under investigation

The death of a 60-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a train on Oct. 26 in Joliet is still under investigation.

On Wednesday, Metra spokeswoman Michael Gillis said the death of Steven Spangler, of Joliet, said the incident was still under investigation.

Spangler was pronounced dead on Oct. 26, after he was struck by a train near the Joliet Gateway Center, located at 90 East Jefferson Street, Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The final cause and manner of Spangler’s death will be determined at a later date pending further investigation, according to the coroner’s office.

Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said a crew with his department had responded to a call of a person hit by a train at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 26, on the platform near the Joliet Gateway Center.

Train services had been temporarily suspended on Oct. 26 as a result of the incident.

Metra police officers were on the scene at the Joliet Gateway Center and two entrances to the Rock Island platform had been blocked off by barricade tape.