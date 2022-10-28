Joliet man identified as pedestrian killed by train

A 60-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a train at the Metra train station in Joliet.
Steven Spangler, of Joliet, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after he was struck by a train near the Joliet Gateway Center, 90 East Jefferson Street in Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.
The final cause and manner of Spangler’s death will be determined at a later date pending further investigation, according to the coroner’s office.
The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident.
Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said a crew with his department had responded to a call of a person hit by a train at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday on the platform near the Joliet Gateway Center.
Train services had been temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning as a result of the incident.
Metra police officers were on the scene at the Joliet Gateway Center and two entrances to the Rock Island platform were blocked off by barricade tape.