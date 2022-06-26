$5 million bond set for temporary WeatherTech worker charged with murder after shooting 3 employees, killing 1 in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook — A $5 million bond has been set for a temporary WeatherTech employee charged with murder Saturday after he allegedly shot three co-workers in Bolingbrook.

At Sunday’s bond hearing, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Wilkes said the state’s evidence would show multiple witnesses at the scene of the shooting identified Charles McKnight, 27, as the man who fatally shot Central Hightower, 37, of Plainfield, and wounded Curtis Moore, 25, and Elvis Thomas, 43, in the incident at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook.

WeatherTech Shooting At the scene of the WeatherTech shooting in Bolingbrook. June 25, 2022 (Gary E Duncan Sr)

McKnight made his appearance on video from the Will County jail, where he’s been since 6:51 p.m. Saturday, according to the county jail log. McKnight wore a blue face mask and jail uniform.

Wilkes told Judge Elizabeth Dow that Hightower and Moore were working on Saturday when they were involved in an altercation with McKnight in a bathroom inside the WeatherTech facility.

Hightower and Moore reported to other staff that McKnight stole a watch belonging to Moore and he had a gun, he said.

Wilkes did not say during the hearing whether Hightower had been robbed as well. In a statement on Saturday, Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa said two co-workers had been robbed by McKnight. Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus declined to answer further questions about the incident on Sunday.

Wilkes said that after Hightower and Moore reported the robbery, McKnight walked up to them, pulled out a handgun, and shot Hightower at a close distance. Moore ran away, McKnight gave chase and fired shots at Moore, he said. One of those shots hit Thomas, Wilkes said.

WeatherTech Shooting Bolingbrook Police squad cars block the roadway at the WeatherTech complex on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Early reports indicated three people were shot and one person was killed. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Following the shooting, officers were able to catch McKnight, who was found hiding in a pine tree in a backyard in the 500 block of Larkespur Lane, Wilkes said. The area is a short distance away from WeatherTech. Officers recovered the watch believed to have been stolen, he said.

In McKnight’s interview with police, he admitted to being in altercation with Hightower and Moore in the bathroom and taking Moore’s watch, Wilkes said.

“He stated this is the first time he ever shot anyone,” Wilkes said.

Wilkes said the shooting incident had been captured on surveillance video.

Wilkes said McKnight has no past felony or misdemeanor convictions. He recommended a $5 million bond.

Dow agreed with Wilkes’ recommended bond amount. She said she would impose the bond based on “the seriousness of the alleged crime,” the fact that three people were shot and out of concern for public safety.

McKnight will have to post $500,000 of his $5 million bond for his release from jail.

McKnight was a temporary employment agency worker and was only assigned to the WeatherTech facility since June 9, Rompa said. The shooting does not appear to be premeditated, he said.

Officers first arrived about 6:25 a.m. on Saturday and found three victims with gunshot wounds, according to a Bolingbrook Police Department statement.

Columbus said later said the shooter had been caught before 9:30 a.m. Police used K-9 police units and drone technology to help find McKnight, according to a news release.

Columbus said the buildings at the WeatherTech complex are distribution and production facilities.