June 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News

Terry D’Arcy announces 2023 run for mayor of Joliet

The car dealer’s announcement sets up a matchup with incumbent Mayor Bob O’Dekirk

By Alex Ortiz and Felix Sarver
Car dealer Terry D’Arcy announced his candidacy for Joliet mayor in the 2023 municipal election during a news conference at his dealership onJune 15, 2022.

Car dealer Terry D’Arcy announced his candidacy for Joliet mayor in the 2023 municipal election during a news conference at his dealership onJune 15, 2022. (Gary Middendorf)

Longtime car dealer Terry D’Arcy on Wednesday announced he’ll run for mayor of Joliet in the 2023 municipal election.

D’Arcy made the announcement at his Buick GMC dealership on Essington Road in Joliet. As the president of D’Arcy Automobiles, he has operated dealerships throughout the Chicago area and has been involved in several organizations and boards in the Joliet area.

Terry D’Arcy announces he will be running for Joliet Mayor at his GMC dealership in Joliet. Wednesday, June 14, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

With the announcement, D’Arcy is setting up a head-to-head matchup with incumbent Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who announced in March he will seek a third term in office.

While O’Dekirk said in an interview Wednesday he welcomes “the opposition,” he said he was surprised by D’Arcy’s candidacy.

“Definitely, Terry’s one of the people who I’ve worked with a lot as mayor, and worked relatively well with,” O’Dekirk said.

Terry D’Arcy announces he will be running for Joliet Mayor as his family watches at his GMC dealership in Joliet. Wednesday, June 14, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Illinois State Board of Elections records also show D’Arcy and his company have contributed a little over $11,000 to O’Dekirk’s campaign since 2015.

Since he was first elected in 2015, O’Dekirk has overseen several business and infrastructure development projects in the city.

Big-name companies such as Amazon and Portillo’s have opened distribution centers and restaurants in town.

Joliet has also spearheaded an ambitious project to bring Lake Michigan water to six local municipalities by the end of the decade.

Roadway construction projects such as the future Houbolt Road bridge project aim to reduce truck traffic on local roads. He’s also pointed to the future Rock Run Crossings, a mixed-use project promising retail, restaurants, hotels, offices and more at Interstate 55 and 80.

“The city is in much better shape than when I became mayor,” O’Dekirk said.

In a recent State of the City address, O’Dekirk said there was a half-billion dollars of construction in Joliet just last year. He also pointed to rising property values during his tenure.

“I’m not sure what about my record could be challenged,” he said.

Mayor Bob O'Dekirk waits to address media on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the future Lion Electric plant in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)