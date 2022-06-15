Terry D’Arcy announces 2023 run for mayor of Joliet

Longtime car dealer Terry D’Arcy on Wednesday announced he’ll run for mayor of Joliet in the 2023 municipal election.
D’Arcy made the announcement at his Buick GMC dealership on Essington Road in Joliet. As the president of D’Arcy Automobiles, he has operated dealerships throughout the Chicago area and has been involved in several organizations and boards in the Joliet area.
With the announcement, D’Arcy is setting up a head-to-head matchup with incumbent Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who announced in March he will seek a third term in office.
While O’Dekirk said in an interview Wednesday he welcomes “the opposition,” he said he was surprised by D’Arcy’s candidacy.
“Definitely, Terry’s one of the people who I’ve worked with a lot as mayor, and worked relatively well with,” O’Dekirk said.
Illinois State Board of Elections records also show D’Arcy and his company have contributed a little over $11,000 to O’Dekirk’s campaign since 2015.
Since he was first elected in 2015, O’Dekirk has overseen several business and infrastructure development projects in the city.
Big-name companies such as Amazon and Portillo’s have opened distribution centers and restaurants in town.
Joliet has also spearheaded an ambitious project to bring Lake Michigan water to six local municipalities by the end of the decade.
Roadway construction projects such as the future Houbolt Road bridge project aim to reduce truck traffic on local roads. He’s also pointed to the future Rock Run Crossings, a mixed-use project promising retail, restaurants, hotels, offices and more at Interstate 55 and 80.
“The city is in much better shape than when I became mayor,” O’Dekirk said.
In a recent State of the City address, O’Dekirk said there was a half-billion dollars of construction in Joliet just last year. He also pointed to rising property values during his tenure.
“I’m not sure what about my record could be challenged,” he said.