Plainfield Central High School student charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting

A Plainfield Central High School student has been charged with the attempted murder of a 17-year-old they allegedly shot in the leg earlier this week outside a local elementary school, police said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old on Monday in the shooting, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. The teen was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The teen was being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

English declined to offer a possible motive or elaborate on the shooting.

English referred further questions to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. He said he did not know what school the 17-year-old who was shot attended.

The Plainfield Police Department helped in the arrest of the teen, who was taken to the Joliet Police Department, English said.

Plainfield Central High School. Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The shooting occurred at close to 7:40 p.m. on Sunday in a “large schoolyard” on the grounds of Meadow View Elementary School, 2501 Mirage Ave, according to English.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, English said. The teen was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

English said police consider the shooting “an isolated incident.”

During the investigation, detectives secured a search warrant for the teen’s residence and recovered a 9 mm handgun that police believe was used in the shooting, English said.