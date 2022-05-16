Teen found shot in the leg near Meadow View Elementary school in Plainfield: cops

A teenager was shot in the leg in a large schoolyard outside an elementary school Sunday night in Plainfield, police said.

The shooting tool place in a “large schoolyard” on the grounds of Meadow View Elementary School, 2501 Mirage Ave., at about 7:30 p.m., Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with what is considered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, English said. The teen was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

English said police consider the shooting “an isolated incident” and declined to release further information.

English said anyone with information about the shooting should call the investigations unit at the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.

Anonymous information can be left by contacting Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.