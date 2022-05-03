IDOT to begin repairs to 9th Street bridge repairs in Lockport on May 9

Repairs will begin on the Ninth Street bridge in Lockport later this month, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The repairs will take place on Ninth Street from Route 53 (Independence Boulevard) to Old Ninth Street in downtown Lockport, according to a news release. The work will require daily lane closures, according to IDOT.

According to IDOT, it plans to begin work May 9, weather permitting.

The project will consist of deck and joint repairs and the installation of a new deck overlay. The agency is expected to be completed in early December.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.

IDOT will resume work at other key roadways and bridges throughout Will County in the coming weeks and months.

Repairs and improvements on drawbridges in downtown Joliet will continue later this year. IDOT aims to put the six bridges over the Des Plaines River under a new remote bridge tender system.

Construction on a new Interstate 55 interchange at Weber Road in Romeoville also is set to resume this spring.

For information on IDOT projects, visit idot.illinois.gov. Find traffic and road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com.