IDOT to resume construction on Weber Road at I-55 project

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced it will resume work at the Interstate 55 interchange on Weber Road Friday, weather permitting.

The work will require daytime and occasional overnight lane closures, according to a news release.

The $47.9 million project involves reconfiguring and widening the existing interchange into a diverging diamond design and adding a third lane of travel to each direction of Weber Road between Normantown Road in Romeoville and 119th Street/Rodeo Drive in Bolingbrook.

The improvements are meant to better allow for the increased growth in traffic over the years along the Weber Road corridor.

IDOT said the project also includes installing modernized traffic signals at multiple intersections along the road and at interchange ramps, new LED lighting, improved drainage, a raised median and landscaping.

Will County’s Department of Transportation, and the villages of Bolingbrook and Romeoville are coordinating on the project.

Work at the interchange is anticipated to be completed later this summer, IDOT said, which is later than a previous projected end date.

IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said the delay was due to bad weather this past winter, which is not unusual for road projects.

“Construction is very weather dependent,” she said.

IDOT also said in order to accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed for approximately two weeks in June. The agency said it will post a detour for drivers.

The agency also cautioned that motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area. Drivers are urged to pay attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.

Will County’s portion of the project costs approximately $20 million and includes construction of a multi-use path and sidewalk, intersection improvements, signage and drainage system replacements, traffic signal improvements and construction of noise and retaining walls.