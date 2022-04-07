Joliet police officer shoots armed man after traffic stop: cops

A Joliet police officer shot a man armed with a handgun after a Wednesday night traffic stop on Linden Avenue, police said.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over shortly after 11 p.m. on Linden between Gardner and Sherman streets, according to a statement released by the Joliet Police Department.

After the traffic stop, the man “fled from the vehicle while armed with a handgun,” police said.

An officer caught up to the fleeing man, who “refused multiple commands regarding the handgun, according to police.

“The Officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect,” police said. “The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from Officers.”

The officers rendered medical assistance and the wounded man was transported to an area hospital, according to police, and his “condition is unknown at this time.”

“A handgun was recovered at the scene,” police said.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was called in to investigate the shooting, according to the Joliet police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.