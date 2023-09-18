Pets of the Week: Sept. 18

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Three-year-old Roman is sweet, well-behaved, friendly and quiet. He love adventures and walks nicely on a leash. He seems to like everyone he meets and is good with other dogs. To meet Roman, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Amethyst is a 9-year-old dilute tortie that was returned to NAWS because of a divorce and a new puppy. She is very sweet, gentle and friendly. She loves attention and will turn in circles and rub against people showing her affection. She will be an amazing companion kitty. To meet Amethyst, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Zuma is a female Chihuahua/terrier mix who came to the shelter skinny and lost. She is gaining weight and confidence. She needs a loving and patient forever home to help overcome her rough start. Because of her skittish nature, Zuma needs a fenced-in backyard because she may run in fear. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Jack Frost is a domestic shorthair who was found outside with his siblings. This goofy guy can be timid but warms up nicely and loves attention. Jack also enjoys playing with other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Colby is a 4-year-old Labrador/pittie that has been in and out of animal shelters. Colby enjoys hanging out with other dogs and loves to wrestle and play. He loves toys, especially ones with squeakers. He has mastered the head tilt and will “give paw” and “lie down” when told. Colby already is neutered. To meet Colby, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Ten-year-old Jaguar loves napping on soft blankets. Jaguar’s little motor runs when he is petted, and he will gently head-bump your hand if you stop petting him. He seems to do well with other cats through his cage and will likely do well with another cat in the home with a proper introduction. Jaguar is FIV-positive. To meet Jaguar, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.