Morris Hospital earns 8th “A” rating in a row for patient safety

The Leapfrog Group recently gave Morris Hospital its eighth straight A for patient safety, according to a news release from Morris Hospital.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent watchdog organization that collects, analyzes and disseminates data on patient safety so consumers and purchasers of health care can make better decisions, such as where to seek their medical care, according to the Leapfrog Group’s website.

The organization then assigns a letter grade to general hospitals across the U.S. based on 30 national performance measures, according to Morris Hospital. Data The Leapfrog Group used to calculate the spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade is from July 2018 to 2021.

The Leapfrog Group recently gave Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox its 15th straight A for patient safety.

Only seven hospitals in Illinois and 62 across the U.S. have earned straight A’s 15 times in a row, according to Silver Cross.

Kimberly Landers, vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, said in the news release that Morris Hospital is proud of the recognition.

She said in the release that doctors and employees “demonstrate our core values of compassion, accountability, respect and excellence” through their daily interactions with patients.

“Two years into the pandemic, our organization continues to thrive and demonstrate that patient safety is our number one priority,” Landers said in the release.

Morris Hospital received several recognitions this spring pertaining to patient safety and patient care.

Professional Research Consultants Inc. recently recognized Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers for patient safety with 11 of its Excellence in Healthcare awards.

The same organization also recognized seven providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers for patient care with its Five-Star Excellence Awards, and the Commission on Cancer recently granted a three-year accreditation to Morris Hospital.











