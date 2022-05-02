Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers earns 11 awards of excellence

Professional Research Consultants Inc. recently recognized Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers for patient care with 11 of its Excellence in Healthcare awards, according to a news release from Morris Hospital.

These awards are based on ratings from patient experience surveys Professional Research Consultants Inc. conducts for Morris Hospital, according to an April 20 Herald-News story.

Professional Research Consultants also compares Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers to other hospitals and outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. that also use the same patient survey tool, the release said.

The emergency department at Morris Hospital received top honors with an Award of Distinction. This was based on “the percentage of patients who rated their overall quality of care as ‘excellent’ on patient surveys,” the release said.

Morris Hospital’s emergency department was among the top three with the highest score in comparison to “ratings received by other emergency departments in PRC’s national client database,” the release said.

The family birthing suites at Morris Hospital received a Top Performer Award. This was based on “patient ratings on overall quality of care and overall hospital stay,” the release said.

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers received nine, 5-Star Excellence Awards in these areas: outpatient surgery, pediatrics and rheumatology, as well as for the health care centers in Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka – Ridge Road, Morris – Lakewood Drive, and Newark, the release said.

“The feedback from the patient surveys is critically important,” Mark Steadham, president & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, said in the release, “because it tells us how we’re doing and where we have opportunity for improvement.”

Professional Research Consultants Inc. also recently recognized seven providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers for patient care with its Five-Star Excellence Awards.

For more information, visit morrishospital.org.



