7 providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers recognized for excellent patient care

Professional Research Consultants Inc. recently recognized seven providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers for patient care with its Five-Star Excellence Awards.

The providers are Sarah Bojak, family nurse practitioner at the Channahon Healthcare Center; Sherri Davis, pediatric physician assistant at the Minooka Healthcare Center; Jennifer Frye, family nurse practitioner at the Mazon and Newark Healthcare Centers; Dr. Mary Gordon, cardiologist at the Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists; Dr. Hadi Hedayati, rheumatologist at the Morris Healthcare Rheumatology Specialists; Stacey Johnson, family nurse practitioner at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus; and Dr. Bradley Lawton, family medicine physician at the Morris Healthcare Center – Dresden Drive.

Professional Research Consultants Inc. conducts patient experience surveys for Morris Hospital. The awards for these seven providers are based on surveys from 2021, the release said.

“Each year, PRC recognizes providers who rank in the top 10% of PRC’s national client database based on the percentage of patients who give their providers an ‘excellent’ rating for overall quality of care,” the release said.

Mark Steadham, president & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers praised the seven providers’ dedication in a news release from Morris Hospiital.

“Patient satisfaction is one of our highest priorities,” Steadham said in the release. “These providers have clearly demonstrated that they are consistently going above and beyond to deliver an exceptional experience for their patients.”

For more information, visit morrishospital.org and prccustomresearch.com.