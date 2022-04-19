Morris Hospital receives a 3-year accreditation from Commission on Cancer

The Commission on Cancer recently granted a three-year accreditation to Morris Hospital.

This indicates that Morris Hospital “has voluntarily committed to providing the highest level of quality cancer care and has undergone a rigorous evaluation process and review of performance,” which included meeting 34 quality care standards, according to a news release from Morris Hospital.

The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, has accredited Morris Hospital since 1986, the release said. Morris Hospital is evaluated through surveys and maintains its excellence in delivering “comprehensive patient-centered care,” the release said.

Liz Bates, director of imaging services and cancer program administrator at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. said in the release that Morris Hospital takes “taking a multidisciplinary approach to coordinate the best treatment options available.”

“The accreditation also demonstrates that Morris Hospital provides access to patient-centered services, uses evidence-based national treatment guidelines and state-of-the-art cancer treatment and equipment, and participates in a cancer registry that collects data on cancer types, stages, and treatment results to explore trends in cancer care,” Bates said in the release.

Morris Hospitals cancer program includes “diagnostic and treatment services, inpatient care, pathology, cancer registry, support services, and community outreach for prevention and early detection,” the release said.

The Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital offers “the very latest radiation therapy technology,” the release said.

[ Morris Hospital Radiation Therapy Center creates Tree of Hope for patients ]

Patients at a facility accredited by the Commission on Cancer have access to a patient navigation process, genetic counseling, information on clinical trials and new treatments, psycho-social support and a survivorship care plan, the release said.

Morris Hospital is one of 63 cancer programs in Illinois, the release said.

For more information on cancer care at Morris Hospital, visit morrishospital.org/services/cancer-care.